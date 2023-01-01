5 Macanese patacas to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert MOP to KZT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Macanese patacas to Kazakhstani tenges
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 MOP
|59.08310 KZT
|5 MOP
|295.41550 KZT
|10 MOP
|590.83100 KZT
|20 MOP
|1181.66200 KZT
|50 MOP
|2954.15500 KZT
|100 MOP
|5908.31000 KZT
|250 MOP
|14770.77500 KZT
|500 MOP
|29541.55000 KZT
|1000 MOP
|59083.10000 KZT
|2000 MOP
|118166.20000 KZT
|5000 MOP
|295415.50000 KZT
|10000 MOP
|590831.00000 KZT