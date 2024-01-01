Macanese patacas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MOP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
10,308.10 btn

1.000 MOP = 10.31 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:46
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MOP10.30810 BTN
5 MOP51.54050 BTN
10 MOP103.08100 BTN
20 MOP206.16200 BTN
50 MOP515.40500 BTN
100 MOP1,030.81000 BTN
250 MOP2,577.02500 BTN
500 MOP5,154.05000 BTN
1000 MOP10,308.10000 BTN
2000 MOP20,616.20000 BTN
5000 MOP51,540.50000 BTN
10000 MOP103,081.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macanese Pataca
1 BTN0.09701 MOP
5 BTN0.48506 MOP
10 BTN0.97011 MOP
20 BTN1.94023 MOP
50 BTN4.85057 MOP
100 BTN9.70114 MOP
250 BTN24.25285 MOP
500 BTN48.50570 MOP
1000 BTN97.01140 MOP
2000 BTN194.02280 MOP
5000 BTN485.05700 MOP
10000 BTN970.11400 MOP