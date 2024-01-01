Macanese patacas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MOP to BTN at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = Nu.10.53 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:21
MOP to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 MOP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.539010.5390
Low10.497410.3946
Average10.517310.4789
Change0.24%0.88%
1 MOP to BTN stats

The performance of MOP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5390 and a 30 day low of 10.4974. This means the 30 day average was 10.5173. The change for MOP to BTN was 0.24.

The performance of MOP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5390 and a 90 day low of 10.3946. This means the 90 day average was 10.4789. The change for MOP to BTN was 0.88.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MOP10.52910 BTN
5 MOP52.64550 BTN
10 MOP105.29100 BTN
20 MOP210.58200 BTN
50 MOP526.45500 BTN
100 MOP1,052.91000 BTN
250 MOP2,632.27500 BTN
500 MOP5,264.55000 BTN
1000 MOP10,529.10000 BTN
2000 MOP21,058.20000 BTN
5000 MOP52,645.50000 BTN
10000 MOP105,291.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macanese Pataca
1 BTN0.09497 MOP
5 BTN0.47487 MOP
10 BTN0.94975 MOP
20 BTN1.89950 MOP
50 BTN4.74875 MOP
100 BTN9.49749 MOP
250 BTN23.74373 MOP
500 BTN47.48745 MOP
1000 BTN94.97490 MOP
2000 BTN189.94980 MOP
5000 BTN474.87450 MOP
10000 BTN949.74900 MOP