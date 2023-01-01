5000 Macanese patacas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MOP to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 mop
51,741.50 btn

1.00000 MOP = 10.34830 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to BTN rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MOP10.34830 BTN
5 MOP51.74150 BTN
10 MOP103.48300 BTN
20 MOP206.96600 BTN
50 MOP517.41500 BTN
100 MOP1034.83000 BTN
250 MOP2587.07500 BTN
500 MOP5174.15000 BTN
1000 MOP10348.30000 BTN
2000 MOP20696.60000 BTN
5000 MOP51741.50000 BTN
10000 MOP103483.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macanese Pataca
1 BTN0.09663 MOP
5 BTN0.48317 MOP
10 BTN0.96635 MOP
20 BTN1.93269 MOP
50 BTN4.83173 MOP
100 BTN9.66346 MOP
250 BTN24.15865 MOP
500 BTN48.31730 MOP
1000 BTN96.63460 MOP
2000 BTN193.26920 MOP
5000 BTN483.17300 MOP
10000 BTN966.34600 MOP