Macanese pataca to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 10.446 today, reflecting a -0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.020% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 10.455 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 10.430 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.137% increase in value.