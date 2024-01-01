Macanese patacas to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert MOP to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
97.00 imp

1.000 MOP = 0.09700 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Isle of Man pound
1 MOP0.09700 IMP
5 MOP0.48500 IMP
10 MOP0.96999 IMP
20 MOP1.93998 IMP
50 MOP4.84996 IMP
100 MOP9.69992 IMP
250 MOP24.24980 IMP
500 MOP48.49960 IMP
1000 MOP96.99920 IMP
2000 MOP193.99840 IMP
5000 MOP484.99600 IMP
10000 MOP969.99200 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Macanese Pataca
1 IMP10.30940 MOP
5 IMP51.54700 MOP
10 IMP103.09400 MOP
20 IMP206.18800 MOP
50 IMP515.47000 MOP
100 IMP1,030.94000 MOP
250 IMP2,577.35000 MOP
500 IMP5,154.70000 MOP
1000 IMP10,309.40000 MOP
2000 IMP20,618.80000 MOP
5000 IMP51,547.00000 MOP
10000 IMP103,094.00000 MOP