Macanese patacas to Philippine pesos today

Convert MOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
6,943.73 php

1.000 MOP = 6.944 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8181.4731.6530.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2641.7231.9341.13221.343
1 USD0.9140.781183.0421.3471.5110.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Philippine Peso
1 MOP6.94373 PHP
5 MOP34.71865 PHP
10 MOP69.43730 PHP
20 MOP138.87460 PHP
50 MOP347.18650 PHP
100 MOP694.37300 PHP
250 MOP1,735.93250 PHP
500 MOP3,471.86500 PHP
1000 MOP6,943.73000 PHP
2000 MOP13,887.46000 PHP
5000 MOP34,718.65000 PHP
10000 MOP69,437.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 PHP0.14402 MOP
5 PHP0.72008 MOP
10 PHP1.44015 MOP
20 PHP2.88030 MOP
50 PHP7.20075 MOP
100 PHP14.40150 MOP
250 PHP36.00375 MOP
500 PHP72.00750 MOP
1000 PHP144.01500 MOP
2000 PHP288.03000 MOP
5000 PHP720.07500 MOP
10000 PHP1,440.15000 MOP