Macanese patacas to Philippine pesos today

Convert MOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₱7.352 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 MOP to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.35167.3516
Low7.22166.9186
Average7.30257.1269
Change1.80%5.04%
View full history

1 MOP to PHP stats

The performance of MOP to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3516 and a 30 day low of 7.2216. This means the 30 day average was 7.3025. The change for MOP to PHP was 1.80.

The performance of MOP to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3516 and a 90 day low of 6.9186. This means the 90 day average was 7.1269. The change for MOP to PHP was 5.04.

Track market ratesView MOP to PHP chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9840.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.420.797.2411.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37810.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Philippine Peso
1 MOP7.35158 PHP
5 MOP36.75790 PHP
10 MOP73.51580 PHP
20 MOP147.03160 PHP
50 MOP367.57900 PHP
100 MOP735.15800 PHP
250 MOP1,837.89500 PHP
500 MOP3,675.79000 PHP
1000 MOP7,351.58000 PHP
2000 MOP14,703.16000 PHP
5000 MOP36,757.90000 PHP
10000 MOP73,515.80000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 PHP0.13603 MOP
5 PHP0.68013 MOP
10 PHP1.36025 MOP
20 PHP2.72050 MOP
50 PHP6.80125 MOP
100 PHP13.60250 MOP
250 PHP34.00625 MOP
500 PHP68.01250 MOP
1000 PHP136.02500 MOP
2000 PHP272.05000 MOP
5000 PHP680.12500 MOP
10000 PHP1,360.25000 MOP