50 Macanese patacas to Philippine pesos

Convert MOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 mop
351.38 php

1.00000 MOP = 7.02758 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MOP to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046687.11581.434571.660610.9638518.876
1GBP1.1539311.2077100.5251.655391.916221.1122221.7815
1USD0.95550.82802183.2371.37071.586670.9209518.0355
1INR0.0114790.009947740.012013910.01646740.01906210.01106420.216676

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Philippine Peso
1 MOP7.02758 PHP
5 MOP35.13790 PHP
10 MOP70.27580 PHP
20 MOP140.55160 PHP
50 MOP351.37900 PHP
100 MOP702.75800 PHP
250 MOP1756.89500 PHP
500 MOP3513.79000 PHP
1000 MOP7027.58000 PHP
2000 MOP14055.16000 PHP
5000 MOP35137.90000 PHP
10000 MOP70275.80000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 PHP0.14230 MOP
5 PHP0.71148 MOP
10 PHP1.42296 MOP
20 PHP2.84592 MOP
50 PHP7.11480 MOP
100 PHP14.22960 MOP
250 PHP35.57400 MOP
500 PHP71.14800 MOP
1000 PHP142.29600 MOP
2000 PHP284.59200 MOP
5000 PHP711.48000 MOP
10000 PHP1422.96000 MOP