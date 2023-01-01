1 Macanese pataca to Philippine pesos

Convert MOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 mop
7.03 php

1.00000 MOP = 7.02623 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MOP to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.0465587.11171.434511.660660.9637518.8745
1GBP1.1539311.2077100.5251.655391.916381.112121.7809
1USD0.955550.82802183.2371.37071.58680.920918.035
1INR0.01147950.009947740.012013910.01646740.01906360.01106360.21667

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Philippine Peso
1 MOP7.02623 PHP
5 MOP35.13115 PHP
10 MOP70.26230 PHP
20 MOP140.52460 PHP
50 MOP351.31150 PHP
100 MOP702.62300 PHP
250 MOP1756.55750 PHP
500 MOP3513.11500 PHP
1000 MOP7026.23000 PHP
2000 MOP14052.46000 PHP
5000 MOP35131.15000 PHP
10000 MOP70262.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 PHP0.14232 MOP
5 PHP0.71162 MOP
10 PHP1.42324 MOP
20 PHP2.84648 MOP
50 PHP7.11620 MOP
100 PHP14.23240 MOP
250 PHP35.58100 MOP
500 PHP71.16200 MOP
1000 PHP142.32400 MOP
2000 PHP284.64800 MOP
5000 PHP711.62000 MOP
10000 PHP1423.24000 MOP