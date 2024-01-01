5 Philippine pesos to Macanese patacas

Convert PHP to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 php
0.71 mop

1.000 PHP = 0.1415 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6851.4651.6550.96817.874
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8861.7161.9381.13420.937
1 USD0.9420.804183.5191.381.5580.91216.833
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 PHP0.14146 MOP
5 PHP0.70731 MOP
10 PHP1.41461 MOP
20 PHP2.82922 MOP
50 PHP7.07305 MOP
100 PHP14.14610 MOP
250 PHP35.36525 MOP
500 PHP70.73050 MOP
1000 PHP141.46100 MOP
2000 PHP282.92200 MOP
5000 PHP707.30500 MOP
10000 PHP1,414.61000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Philippine Peso
1 MOP7.06910 PHP
5 MOP35.34550 PHP
10 MOP70.69100 PHP
20 MOP141.38200 PHP
50 MOP353.45500 PHP
100 MOP706.91000 PHP
250 MOP1,767.27500 PHP
500 MOP3,534.55000 PHP
1000 MOP7,069.10000 PHP
2000 MOP14,138.20000 PHP
5000 MOP35,345.50000 PHP
10000 MOP70,691.00000 PHP