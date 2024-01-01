Trinidad and Tobago Dollar (TTD)
Currency name
Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
Currency symbol
TT$
TTD exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|INR
|GBP
|ZAR
|AUD
|EUR
|SGD
|From TTD
|0.14803
|0.20536
|12.40520
|0.11560
|2.70681
|0.22734
|0.13568
|0.19639
|To TTD
|6.75530
|4.86956
|0.08061
|8.65016
|0.36944
|4.39871
|7.37037
|5.09200
