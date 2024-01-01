Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Omani rials today

Convert TTD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
56.971 omr

TT$1.000 TTD = ر.ع.0.05697 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05710.0572
Low0.05680.0567
Average0.05690.0569
Change-0.06%0.02%
View full history

1 TTD to OMR stats

The performance of TTD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0571 and a 30 day low of 0.0568. This means the 30 day average was 0.0569. The change for TTD to OMR was -0.06.

The performance of TTD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0572 and a 90 day low of 0.0567. This means the 90 day average was 0.0569. The change for TTD to OMR was 0.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7440.78218.3271.5410.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3150.56313.1991.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.046123.4261.9691.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Omani Rial
1 TTD0.05697 OMR
5 TTD0.28486 OMR
10 TTD0.56971 OMR
20 TTD1.13943 OMR
50 TTD2.84857 OMR
100 TTD5.69714 OMR
250 TTD14.24285 OMR
500 TTD28.48570 OMR
1000 TTD56.97140 OMR
2000 TTD113.94280 OMR
5000 TTD284.85700 OMR
10000 TTD569.71400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 OMR17.55270 TTD
5 OMR87.76350 TTD
10 OMR175.52700 TTD
20 OMR351.05400 TTD
50 OMR877.63500 TTD
100 OMR1,755.27000 TTD
250 OMR4,388.17500 TTD
500 OMR8,776.35000 TTD
1000 OMR17,552.70000 TTD
2000 OMR35,105.40000 TTD
5000 OMR87,763.50000 TTD
10000 OMR175,527.00000 TTD