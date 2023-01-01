500 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Omani rials

Convert TTD to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 ttd
28.395 omr

1.00000 TTD = 0.05679 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:59 UTC
How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Omani Rial
1 TTD0.05679 OMR
5 TTD0.28395 OMR
10 TTD0.56790 OMR
20 TTD1.13581 OMR
50 TTD2.83952 OMR
100 TTD5.67904 OMR
250 TTD14.19760 OMR
500 TTD28.39520 OMR
1000 TTD56.79040 OMR
2000 TTD113.58080 OMR
5000 TTD283.95200 OMR
10000 TTD567.90400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 OMR17.60860 TTD
5 OMR88.04300 TTD
10 OMR176.08600 TTD
20 OMR352.17200 TTD
50 OMR880.43000 TTD
100 OMR1760.86000 TTD
250 OMR4402.15000 TTD
500 OMR8804.30000 TTD
1000 OMR17608.60000 TTD
2000 OMR35217.20000 TTD
5000 OMR88043.00000 TTD
10000 OMR176086.00000 TTD