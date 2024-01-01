Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert TTD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
45.221 kwd

TT$1.000 TTD = ك0.04522 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04540.0455
Low0.04510.0451
Average0.04520.0453
Change-0.25%-0.59%
View full history

1 TTD to KWD stats

The performance of TTD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0454 and a 30 day low of 0.0451. This means the 30 day average was 0.0452. The change for TTD to KWD was -0.25.

The performance of TTD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0455 and a 90 day low of 0.0451. This means the 90 day average was 0.0453. The change for TTD to KWD was -0.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7640.78218.3221.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3290.56313.1961.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.063123.4181.9681.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TTD0.04522 KWD
5 TTD0.22610 KWD
10 TTD0.45221 KWD
20 TTD0.90442 KWD
50 TTD2.26104 KWD
100 TTD4.52208 KWD
250 TTD11.30520 KWD
500 TTD22.61040 KWD
1000 TTD45.22080 KWD
2000 TTD90.44160 KWD
5000 TTD226.10400 KWD
10000 TTD452.20800 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KWD22.11370 TTD
5 KWD110.56850 TTD
10 KWD221.13700 TTD
20 KWD442.27400 TTD
50 KWD1,105.68500 TTD
100 KWD2,211.37000 TTD
250 KWD5,528.42500 TTD
500 KWD11,056.85000 TTD
1000 KWD22,113.70000 TTD
2000 KWD44,227.40000 TTD
5000 KWD110,568.50000 TTD
10000 KWD221,137.00000 TTD