Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert TTD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
2,218.10 scr

TT$1.000 TTD = ₨2.218 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.21812.2181
Low1.98521.9770
Average2.07302.0487
Change6.09%11.05%
View full history

1 TTD to SCR stats

The performance of TTD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2181 and a 30 day low of 1.9852. This means the 30 day average was 2.0730. The change for TTD to SCR was 6.09.

The performance of TTD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2181 and a 90 day low of 1.9770. This means the 90 day average was 2.0487. The change for TTD to SCR was 11.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7560.78218.3231.5410.9161.326
1 CAD0.72160.3230.56313.1971.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.078123.4251.971.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 TTD2.21810 SCR
5 TTD11.09050 SCR
10 TTD22.18100 SCR
20 TTD44.36200 SCR
50 TTD110.90500 SCR
100 TTD221.81000 SCR
250 TTD554.52500 SCR
500 TTD1,109.05000 SCR
1000 TTD2,218.10000 SCR
2000 TTD4,436.20000 SCR
5000 TTD11,090.50000 SCR
10000 TTD22,181.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SCR0.45084 TTD
5 SCR2.25419 TTD
10 SCR4.50837 TTD
20 SCR9.01674 TTD
50 SCR22.54185 TTD
100 SCR45.08370 TTD
250 SCR112.70925 TTD
500 SCR225.41850 TTD
1000 SCR450.83700 TTD
2000 SCR901.67400 TTD
5000 SCR2,254.18500 TTD
10000 SCR4,508.37000 TTD