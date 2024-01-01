Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Bangladeshi takas today
Convert TTD to BDT at the real exchange rate
|1 TTD to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.4387
|17.4544
|Low
|17.3127
|16.1942
|Average
|17.3603
|17.3035
|Change
|-0.03%
|6.99%
|View full history
1 TTD to BDT stats
The performance of TTD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.4387 and a 30 day low of 17.3127. This means the 30 day average was 17.3603. The change for TTD to BDT was -0.03.
The performance of TTD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.4544 and a 90 day low of 16.1942. This means the 90 day average was 17.3035. The change for TTD to BDT was 6.99.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 TTD
|17.37210 BDT
|5 TTD
|86.86050 BDT
|10 TTD
|173.72100 BDT
|20 TTD
|347.44200 BDT
|50 TTD
|868.60500 BDT
|100 TTD
|1,737.21000 BDT
|250 TTD
|4,343.02500 BDT
|500 TTD
|8,686.05000 BDT
|1000 TTD
|17,372.10000 BDT
|2000 TTD
|34,744.20000 BDT
|5000 TTD
|86,860.50000 BDT
|10000 TTD
|173,721.00000 BDT