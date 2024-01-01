500 Bangladeshi takas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert BDT to TTD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = TT$0.05656 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
BDT to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 BDT to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05670.0569
Low0.05640.0564
Average0.05660.0567
Change-0.23%-0.30%
1 BDT to TTD stats

The performance of BDT to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0567 and a 30 day low of 0.0564. This means the 30 day average was 0.0566. The change for BDT to TTD was -0.23.

The performance of BDT to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0569 and a 90 day low of 0.0564. This means the 90 day average was 0.0567. The change for BDT to TTD was -0.30.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53658.8510.79184.4241.3997.24
1 EUR1.05811.62662.2820.83789.3461.4817.662
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3150.51554.9640.9114.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4350.0240.123

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BDT0.05656 TTD
5 BDT0.28280 TTD
10 BDT0.56560 TTD
20 BDT1.13120 TTD
50 BDT2.82800 TTD
100 BDT5.65599 TTD
250 BDT14.13998 TTD
500 BDT28.27995 TTD
1000 BDT56.55990 TTD
2000 BDT113.11980 TTD
5000 BDT282.79950 TTD
10000 BDT565.59900 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TTD17.68040 BDT
5 TTD88.40200 BDT
10 TTD176.80400 BDT
20 TTD353.60800 BDT
50 TTD884.02000 BDT
100 TTD1,768.04000 BDT
250 TTD4,420.10000 BDT
500 TTD8,840.20000 BDT
1000 TTD17,680.40000 BDT
2000 TTD35,360.80000 BDT
5000 TTD88,402.00000 BDT
10000 TTD176,804.00000 BDT