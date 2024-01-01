Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert TTD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
6,915.81 mur

TT$1.000 TTD = ₨6.916 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.25567.2556
Low6.86996.7818
Average6.99186.9636
Change-0.75%-0.66%
View full history

1 TTD to MUR stats

The performance of TTD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2556 and a 30 day low of 6.8699. This means the 30 day average was 6.9918. The change for TTD to MUR was -0.75.

The performance of TTD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2556 and a 90 day low of 6.7818. This means the 90 day average was 6.9636. The change for TTD to MUR was -0.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7540.78218.3141.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3220.56313.191.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.055123.4091.9691.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TTD6.91581 MUR
5 TTD34.57905 MUR
10 TTD69.15810 MUR
20 TTD138.31620 MUR
50 TTD345.79050 MUR
100 TTD691.58100 MUR
250 TTD1,728.95250 MUR
500 TTD3,457.90500 MUR
1000 TTD6,915.81000 MUR
2000 TTD13,831.62000 MUR
5000 TTD34,579.05000 MUR
10000 TTD69,158.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MUR0.14460 TTD
5 MUR0.72298 TTD
10 MUR1.44596 TTD
20 MUR2.89192 TTD
50 MUR7.22980 TTD
100 MUR14.45960 TTD
250 MUR36.14900 TTD
500 MUR72.29800 TTD
1000 MUR144.59600 TTD
2000 MUR289.19200 TTD
5000 MUR722.98000 TTD
10000 MUR1,445.96000 TTD