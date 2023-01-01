100 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert TTD to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 ttd
652.75 mur

1.00000 TTD = 6.52746 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TTD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.052587.6081.444771.655390.962618.9024
1GBP1.1551311.2158101.2011.668931.912241.1119321.8352
1USD0.95010.822504183.2381.37271.572820.914617.9595
1INR0.01141450.009881350.012013710.01649130.01889550.01098780.215761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TTD6.52746 MUR
5 TTD32.63730 MUR
10 TTD65.27460 MUR
20 TTD130.54920 MUR
50 TTD326.37300 MUR
100 TTD652.74600 MUR
250 TTD1631.86500 MUR
500 TTD3263.73000 MUR
1000 TTD6527.46000 MUR
2000 TTD13054.92000 MUR
5000 TTD32637.30000 MUR
10000 TTD65274.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MUR0.15320 TTD
5 MUR0.76599 TTD
10 MUR1.53199 TTD
20 MUR3.06398 TTD
50 MUR7.65995 TTD
100 MUR15.31990 TTD
250 MUR38.29975 TTD
500 MUR76.59950 TTD
1000 MUR153.19900 TTD
2000 MUR306.39800 TTD
5000 MUR765.99500 TTD
10000 MUR1531.99000 TTD