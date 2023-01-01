250 Mauritian rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Convert MUR to TTD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
|1 TTD
|6.57172 MUR
|5 TTD
|32.85860 MUR
|10 TTD
|65.71720 MUR
|20 TTD
|131.43440 MUR
|50 TTD
|328.58600 MUR
|100 TTD
|657.17200 MUR
|250 TTD
|1642.93000 MUR
|500 TTD
|3285.86000 MUR
|1000 TTD
|6571.72000 MUR
|2000 TTD
|13143.44000 MUR
|5000 TTD
|32858.60000 MUR
|10000 TTD
|65717.20000 MUR