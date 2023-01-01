1 Mauritian rupee to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert MUR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.15 ttd

1.00000 MUR = 0.15217 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:15 UTC
MUR to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 TTD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046587.08031.43471.660190.964618.933
1GBP1.1532711.20695100.4321.654671.914731.1124421.8358
1USD0.955550.828535183.2111.370951.586420.921718.0917
1INR0.01148370.009957030.012017610.01647560.0190650.01107670.21742

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MUR0.15217 TTD
5 MUR0.76083 TTD
10 MUR1.52167 TTD
20 MUR3.04334 TTD
50 MUR7.60835 TTD
100 MUR15.21670 TTD
250 MUR38.04175 TTD
500 MUR76.08350 TTD
1000 MUR152.16700 TTD
2000 MUR304.33400 TTD
5000 MUR760.83500 TTD
10000 MUR1521.67000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TTD6.57172 MUR
5 TTD32.85860 MUR
10 TTD65.71720 MUR
20 TTD131.43440 MUR
50 TTD328.58600 MUR
100 TTD657.17200 MUR
250 TTD1642.93000 MUR
500 TTD3285.86000 MUR
1000 TTD6571.72000 MUR
2000 TTD13143.44000 MUR
5000 TTD32858.60000 MUR
10000 TTD65717.20000 MUR