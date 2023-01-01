500 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritian rupees
Convert TTD to MUR at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
|1 TTD
|6.52746 MUR
|5 TTD
|32.63730 MUR
|10 TTD
|65.27460 MUR
|20 TTD
|130.54920 MUR
|50 TTD
|326.37300 MUR
|100 TTD
|652.74600 MUR
|250 TTD
|1631.86500 MUR
|500 TTD
|3263.73000 MUR
|1000 TTD
|6527.46000 MUR
|2000 TTD
|13054.92000 MUR
|5000 TTD
|32637.30000 MUR
|10000 TTD
|65274.60000 MUR