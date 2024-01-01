Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert TTD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,038.87 hrk

TT$1.000 TTD = kn1.039 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
TTD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04201.0435
Low1.03511.0337
Average1.03781.0372
Change-0.06%-0.01%
1 TTD to HRK stats

The performance of TTD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0420 and a 30 day low of 1.0351. This means the 30 day average was 1.0378. The change for TTD to HRK was -0.06.

The performance of TTD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0435 and a 90 day low of 1.0337. This means the 90 day average was 1.0372. The change for TTD to HRK was -0.01.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.7320.78218.331.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3040.56413.2011.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.014123.4271.9691.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

