20 Croatian kunas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert HRK to TTD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = TT$0.9622 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
HRK to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TTD
1 HRK to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96590.9673
Low0.96090.9604
Average0.96420.9640
Change-0.17%-0.08%
1 HRK to TTD stats

The performance of HRK to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9659 and a 30 day low of 0.9609. This means the 30 day average was 0.9642. The change for HRK to TTD was -0.17.

The performance of HRK to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9673 and a 90 day low of 0.9604. This means the 90 day average was 0.9640. The change for HRK to TTD was -0.08.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9471.5380.791.70118.134
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5641.21512.959
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.505
1 EUR1.0561.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.14

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 HRK0.96219 TTD
5 HRK4.81097 TTD
10 HRK9.62194 TTD
20 HRK19.24388 TTD
50 HRK48.10970 TTD
100 HRK96.21940 TTD
250 HRK240.54850 TTD
500 HRK481.09700 TTD
1000 HRK962.19400 TTD
2000 HRK1,924.38800 TTD
5000 HRK4,810.97000 TTD
10000 HRK9,621.94000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 TTD1.03929 HRK
5 TTD5.19645 HRK
10 TTD10.39290 HRK
20 TTD20.78580 HRK
50 TTD51.96450 HRK
100 TTD103.92900 HRK
250 TTD259.82250 HRK
500 TTD519.64500 HRK
1000 TTD1,039.29000 HRK
2000 TTD2,078.58000 HRK
5000 TTD5,196.45000 HRK
10000 TTD10,392.90000 HRK