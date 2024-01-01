Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert TTD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
5,224.29 thb

TT$1.000 TTD = ฿5.224 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
TTD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.39935.4602
Low5.22435.2243
Average5.32825.3856
Change-3.24%-4.32%
1 TTD to THB stats

The performance of TTD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3993 and a 30 day low of 5.2243. This means the 30 day average was 5.3282. The change for TTD to THB was -3.24.

The performance of TTD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4602 and a 90 day low of 5.2243. This means the 90 day average was 5.3856. The change for TTD to THB was -4.32.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.750.78218.3221.5420.9161.326
1 CAD0.72160.3140.56313.1951.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.065123.4231.9711.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Thai Baht
1 TTD5.22429 THB
5 TTD26.12145 THB
10 TTD52.24290 THB
20 TTD104.48580 THB
50 TTD261.21450 THB
100 TTD522.42900 THB
250 TTD1,306.07250 THB
500 TTD2,612.14500 THB
1000 TTD5,224.29000 THB
2000 TTD10,448.58000 THB
5000 TTD26,121.45000 THB
10000 TTD52,242.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 THB0.19141 TTD
5 THB0.95707 TTD
10 THB1.91414 TTD
20 THB3.82828 TTD
50 THB9.57070 TTD
100 THB19.14140 TTD
250 THB47.85350 TTD
500 THB95.70700 TTD
1000 THB191.41400 TTD
2000 THB382.82800 TTD
5000 THB957.07000 TTD
10000 THB1,914.14000 TTD