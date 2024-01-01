Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert TTD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,622.59 nok

TT$1.000 TTD = kr1.623 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.63211.6321
Low1.56161.5426
Average1.60431.5831
Change3.91%0.37%
View full history

1 TTD to NOK stats

The performance of TTD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6321 and a 30 day low of 1.5616. This means the 30 day average was 1.6043. The change for TTD to NOK was 3.91.

The performance of TTD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6321 and a 90 day low of 1.5426. This means the 90 day average was 1.5831. The change for TTD to NOK was 0.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7440.78218.3271.5410.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3150.56313.1991.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.046123.4261.9691.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 TTD1.62259 NOK
5 TTD8.11295 NOK
10 TTD16.22590 NOK
20 TTD32.45180 NOK
50 TTD81.12950 NOK
100 TTD162.25900 NOK
250 TTD405.64750 NOK
500 TTD811.29500 NOK
1000 TTD1,622.59000 NOK
2000 TTD3,245.18000 NOK
5000 TTD8,112.95000 NOK
10000 TTD16,225.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 NOK0.61630 TTD
5 NOK3.08149 TTD
10 NOK6.16298 TTD
20 NOK12.32596 TTD
50 NOK30.81490 TTD
100 NOK61.62980 TTD
250 NOK154.07450 TTD
500 NOK308.14900 TTD
1000 NOK616.29800 TTD
2000 NOK1,232.59600 TTD
5000 NOK3,081.49000 TTD
10000 NOK6,162.98000 TTD