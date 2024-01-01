10 thousand Norwegian kroner to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert NOK to TTD at the real exchange rate

10,000 nok
6,169.27 ttd

kr1.000 NOK = TT$0.6169 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64040.6483
Low0.61270.6127
Average0.62420.6319
Change-3.66%-0.98%
View full history

1 NOK to TTD stats

The performance of NOK to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6404 and a 30 day low of 0.6127. This means the 30 day average was 0.6242. The change for NOK to TTD was -3.66.

The performance of NOK to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6483 and a 90 day low of 0.6127. This means the 90 day average was 0.6319. The change for NOK to TTD was -0.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 NOK0.61693 TTD
5 NOK3.08464 TTD
10 NOK6.16927 TTD
20 NOK12.33854 TTD
50 NOK30.84635 TTD
100 NOK61.69270 TTD
250 NOK154.23175 TTD
500 NOK308.46350 TTD
1000 NOK616.92700 TTD
2000 NOK1,233.85400 TTD
5000 NOK3,084.63500 TTD
10000 NOK6,169.27000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 TTD1.62094 NOK
5 TTD8.10470 NOK
10 TTD16.20940 NOK
20 TTD32.41880 NOK
50 TTD81.04700 NOK
100 TTD162.09400 NOK
250 TTD405.23500 NOK
500 TTD810.47000 NOK
1000 TTD1,620.94000 NOK
2000 TTD3,241.88000 NOK
5000 TTD8,104.70000 NOK
10000 TTD16,209.40000 NOK