Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert TTD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
41,269.90 pkr

TT$1.000 TTD = ₨41.27 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
TTD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.392741.4976
Low41.031740.9943
Average41.181641.1720
Change-0.10%0.06%
1 TTD to PKR stats

The performance of TTD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.3927 and a 30 day low of 41.0317. This means the 30 day average was 41.1816. The change for TTD to PKR was -0.10.

The performance of TTD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.4976 and a 90 day low of 40.9943. This means the 90 day average was 41.1720. The change for TTD to PKR was 0.06.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.7540.78218.3291.5410.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3190.56313.2011.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.062123.431.971.1721.695

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TTD41.26990 PKR
5 TTD206.34950 PKR
10 TTD412.69900 PKR
20 TTD825.39800 PKR
50 TTD2,063.49500 PKR
100 TTD4,126.99000 PKR
250 TTD10,317.47500 PKR
500 TTD20,634.95000 PKR
1000 TTD41,269.90000 PKR
2000 TTD82,539.80000 PKR
5000 TTD206,349.50000 PKR
10000 TTD412,699.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 PKR0.02423 TTD
5 PKR0.12115 TTD
10 PKR0.24231 TTD
20 PKR0.48461 TTD
50 PKR1.21154 TTD
100 PKR2.42307 TTD
250 PKR6.05768 TTD
500 PKR12.11535 TTD
1000 PKR24.23070 TTD
2000 PKR48.46140 TTD
5000 PKR121.15350 TTD
10000 PKR242.30700 TTD