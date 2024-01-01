Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert TTD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
2,711.16 szl

TT$1.000 TTD = L2.711 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
TTD to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 TTD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.73242.8111
Low2.64992.6470
Average2.69262.7084
Change0.75%-1.03%
1 TTD to SZL stats

The performance of TTD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7324 and a 30 day low of 2.6499. This means the 30 day average was 2.6926. The change for TTD to SZL was 0.75.

The performance of TTD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8111 and a 90 day low of 2.6470. This means the 90 day average was 2.7084. The change for TTD to SZL was -1.03.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TTD2.71116 SZL
5 TTD13.55580 SZL
10 TTD27.11160 SZL
20 TTD54.22320 SZL
50 TTD135.55800 SZL
100 TTD271.11600 SZL
250 TTD677.79000 SZL
500 TTD1,355.58000 SZL
1000 TTD2,711.16000 SZL
2000 TTD5,422.32000 SZL
5000 TTD13,555.80000 SZL
10000 TTD27,111.60000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SZL0.36885 TTD
5 SZL1.84422 TTD
10 SZL3.68845 TTD
20 SZL7.37690 TTD
50 SZL18.44225 TTD
100 SZL36.88450 TTD
250 SZL92.21125 TTD
500 SZL184.42250 TTD
1000 SZL368.84500 TTD
2000 SZL737.69000 TTD
5000 SZL1,844.22500 TTD
10000 SZL3,688.45000 TTD