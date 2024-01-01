Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TTD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
44,648.90 lkr

TT$1.000 TTD = Sr44.65 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
TTD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.053545.2074
Low44.530843.9867
Average44.780444.6811
Change-0.87%0.77%
View full history

1 TTD to LKR stats

The performance of TTD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.0535 and a 30 day low of 44.5308. This means the 30 day average was 44.7804. The change for TTD to LKR was -0.87.

The performance of TTD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.2074 and a 90 day low of 43.9867. This means the 90 day average was 44.6811. The change for TTD to LKR was 0.77.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TTD44.64890 LKR
5 TTD223.24450 LKR
10 TTD446.48900 LKR
20 TTD892.97800 LKR
50 TTD2,232.44500 LKR
100 TTD4,464.89000 LKR
250 TTD11,162.22500 LKR
500 TTD22,324.45000 LKR
1000 TTD44,648.90000 LKR
2000 TTD89,297.80000 LKR
5000 TTD223,244.50000 LKR
10000 TTD446,489.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 LKR0.02240 TTD
5 LKR0.11199 TTD
10 LKR0.22397 TTD
20 LKR0.44794 TTD
50 LKR1.11985 TTD
100 LKR2.23970 TTD
250 LKR5.59925 TTD
500 LKR11.19850 TTD
1000 LKR22.39700 TTD
2000 LKR44.79400 TTD
5000 LKR111.98500 TTD
10000 LKR223.97000 TTD