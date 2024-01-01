Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert TTD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,567.06 sek

TT$1.000 TTD = kr1.567 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
TTD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.60671.6126
Low1.54991.5318
Average1.57421.5682
Change1.03%-2.59%
1 TTD to SEK stats

The performance of TTD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6067 and a 30 day low of 1.5499. This means the 30 day average was 1.5742. The change for TTD to SEK was 1.03.

The performance of TTD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6126 and a 90 day low of 1.5318. This means the 90 day average was 1.5682. The change for TTD to SEK was -2.59.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7560.78218.3231.5410.9161.326
1 CAD0.72160.3230.56313.1971.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.078123.4251.971.1721.695

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 TTD1.56706 SEK
5 TTD7.83530 SEK
10 TTD15.67060 SEK
20 TTD31.34120 SEK
50 TTD78.35300 SEK
100 TTD156.70600 SEK
250 TTD391.76500 SEK
500 TTD783.53000 SEK
1000 TTD1,567.06000 SEK
2000 TTD3,134.12000 SEK
5000 TTD7,835.30000 SEK
10000 TTD15,670.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SEK0.63814 TTD
5 SEK3.19069 TTD
10 SEK6.38138 TTD
20 SEK12.76276 TTD
50 SEK31.90690 TTD
100 SEK63.81380 TTD
250 SEK159.53450 TTD
500 SEK319.06900 TTD
1000 SEK638.13800 TTD
2000 SEK1,276.27600 TTD
5000 SEK3,190.69000 TTD
10000 SEK6,381.38000 TTD