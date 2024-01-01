Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert TTD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
337.03 fjd

TT$1.000 TTD = FJ$0.3370 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
TTD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33860.3386
Low0.33040.3304
Average0.33430.3337
Change1.36%0.35%
1 TTD to FJD stats

The performance of TTD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3386 and a 30 day low of 0.3304. This means the 30 day average was 0.3343. The change for TTD to FJD was 1.36.

The performance of TTD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3386 and a 90 day low of 0.3304. This means the 90 day average was 0.3337. The change for TTD to FJD was 0.35.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.7320.78218.3371.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3020.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.018123.4371.9681.1721.696

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 TTD0.33703 FJD
5 TTD1.68516 FJD
10 TTD3.37032 FJD
20 TTD6.74064 FJD
50 TTD16.85160 FJD
100 TTD33.70320 FJD
250 TTD84.25800 FJD
500 TTD168.51600 FJD
1000 TTD337.03200 FJD
2000 TTD674.06400 FJD
5000 TTD1,685.16000 FJD
10000 TTD3,370.32000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 FJD2.96708 TTD
5 FJD14.83540 TTD
10 FJD29.67080 TTD
20 FJD59.34160 TTD
50 FJD148.35400 TTD
100 FJD296.70800 TTD
250 FJD741.77000 TTD
500 FJD1,483.54000 TTD
1000 FJD2,967.08000 TTD
2000 FJD5,934.16000 TTD
5000 FJD14,835.40000 TTD
10000 FJD29,670.80000 TTD