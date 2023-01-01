250 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert TTD to FJD at the real exchange rate

250 ttd
84.07 fjd

1.00000 TTD = 0.33629 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:46 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TTD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.0512587.52181.445261.658910.962818.9166
1GBP1.1548711.2141101.081.669141.915891.1119121.847
1USD0.951250.823655183.2551.37481.578030.915817.9944
1INR0.01142570.009893160.012011310.01651310.01895420.01099990.216136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 TTD0.33629 FJD
5 TTD1.68145 FJD
10 TTD3.36289 FJD
20 TTD6.72578 FJD
50 TTD16.81445 FJD
100 TTD33.62890 FJD
250 TTD84.07225 FJD
500 TTD168.14450 FJD
1000 TTD336.28900 FJD
2000 TTD672.57800 FJD
5000 TTD1681.44500 FJD
10000 TTD3362.89000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 FJD2.97363 TTD
5 FJD14.86815 TTD
10 FJD29.73630 TTD
20 FJD59.47260 TTD
50 FJD148.68150 TTD
100 FJD297.36300 TTD
250 FJD743.40750 TTD
500 FJD1486.81500 TTD
1000 FJD2973.63000 TTD
2000 FJD5947.26000 TTD
5000 FJD14868.15000 TTD
10000 FJD29736.30000 TTD