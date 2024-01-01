Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert TTD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
104.891 jod

TT$1.000 TTD = JD0.1049 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
TTD to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10520.1054
Low0.10450.1044
Average0.10480.1047
Change-0.05%0.00%
1 TTD to JOD stats

The performance of TTD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1052 and a 30 day low of 0.1045. This means the 30 day average was 0.1048. The change for TTD to JOD was -0.05.

The performance of TTD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1054 and a 90 day low of 0.1044. This means the 90 day average was 0.1047. The change for TTD to JOD was 0.00.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7640.78218.3221.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3290.56313.1961.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.063123.4181.9681.1721.696

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 TTD0.10489 JOD
5 TTD0.52446 JOD
10 TTD1.04891 JOD
20 TTD2.09782 JOD
50 TTD5.24455 JOD
100 TTD10.48910 JOD
250 TTD26.22275 JOD
500 TTD52.44550 JOD
1000 TTD104.89100 JOD
2000 TTD209.78200 JOD
5000 TTD524.45500 JOD
10000 TTD1,048.91000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 JOD9.53368 TTD
5 JOD47.66840 TTD
10 JOD95.33680 TTD
20 JOD190.67360 TTD
50 JOD476.68400 TTD
100 JOD953.36800 TTD
250 JOD2,383.42000 TTD
500 JOD4,766.84000 TTD
1000 JOD9,533.68000 TTD
2000 JOD19,067.36000 TTD
5000 JOD47,668.40000 TTD
10000 JOD95,336.80000 TTD