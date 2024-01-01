Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Solomon Islands dollars today
Convert TTD to SBD at the real exchange rate
|1 TTD to SBD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.2394
|1.2413
|Low
|1.2125
|1.2125
|Average
|1.2233
|1.2246
|Change
|1.06%
|0.49%
1 TTD to SBD stats
The performance of TTD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2394 and a 30 day low of 1.2125. This means the 30 day average was 1.2233. The change for TTD to SBD was 1.06.
The performance of TTD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2413 and a 90 day low of 1.2125. This means the 90 day average was 1.2246. The change for TTD to SBD was 0.49.
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
|1 TTD
|1.23414 SBD
|5 TTD
|6.17070 SBD
|10 TTD
|12.34140 SBD
|20 TTD
|24.68280 SBD
|50 TTD
|61.70700 SBD
|100 TTD
|123.41400 SBD
|250 TTD
|308.53500 SBD
|500 TTD
|617.07000 SBD
|1000 TTD
|1,234.14000 SBD
|2000 TTD
|2,468.28000 SBD
|5000 TTD
|6,170.70000 SBD
|10000 TTD
|12,341.40000 SBD
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 SBD
|0.81028 TTD
|5 SBD
|4.05139 TTD
|10 SBD
|8.10278 TTD
|20 SBD
|16.20556 TTD
|50 SBD
|40.51390 TTD
|100 SBD
|81.02780 TTD
|250 SBD
|202.56950 TTD
|500 SBD
|405.13900 TTD
|1000 SBD
|810.27800 TTD
|2000 SBD
|1,620.55600 TTD
|5000 SBD
|4,051.39000 TTD
|10000 SBD
|8,102.78000 TTD