Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert TTD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,020.28 bob

TT$1.000 TTD = Bs1.020 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02551.0280
Low1.01661.0156
Average1.02021.0205
Change0.10%-0.33%
View full history

1 TTD to BOB stats

The performance of TTD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0255 and a 30 day low of 1.0166. This means the 30 day average was 1.0202. The change for TTD to BOB was 0.10.

The performance of TTD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0280 and a 90 day low of 1.0156. This means the 90 day average was 1.0205. The change for TTD to BOB was -0.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7380.78218.3361.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.310.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2791.775107.063123.4441.9681.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TTD1.02028 BOB
5 TTD5.10140 BOB
10 TTD10.20280 BOB
20 TTD20.40560 BOB
50 TTD51.01400 BOB
100 TTD102.02800 BOB
250 TTD255.07000 BOB
500 TTD510.14000 BOB
1000 TTD1,020.28000 BOB
2000 TTD2,040.56000 BOB
5000 TTD5,101.40000 BOB
10000 TTD10,202.80000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BOB0.98012 TTD
5 BOB4.90062 TTD
10 BOB9.80123 TTD
20 BOB19.60246 TTD
50 BOB49.00615 TTD
100 BOB98.01230 TTD
250 BOB245.03075 TTD
500 BOB490.06150 TTD
1000 BOB980.12300 TTD
2000 BOB1,960.24600 TTD
5000 BOB4,900.61500 TTD
10000 BOB9,801.23000 TTD