1 Bolivian boliviano to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert BOB to TTD at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = TT$0.9761 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
BOB to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TTD
1 BOB to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.98330.9836
Low0.97450.9743
Average0.97850.9789
Change-0.19%-0.24%
1 BOB to TTD stats

The performance of BOB to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9833 and a 30 day low of 0.9745. This means the 30 day average was 0.9785. The change for BOB to TTD was -0.19.

The performance of BOB to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9836 and a 90 day low of 0.9743. This means the 90 day average was 0.9789. The change for BOB to TTD was -0.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BOB0.97607 TTD
5 BOB4.88036 TTD
10 BOB9.76072 TTD
20 BOB19.52144 TTD
50 BOB48.80360 TTD
100 BOB97.60720 TTD
250 BOB244.01800 TTD
500 BOB488.03600 TTD
1000 BOB976.07200 TTD
2000 BOB1,952.14400 TTD
5000 BOB4,880.36000 TTD
10000 BOB9,760.72000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TTD1.02451 BOB
5 TTD5.12255 BOB
10 TTD10.24510 BOB
20 TTD20.49020 BOB
50 TTD51.22550 BOB
100 TTD102.45100 BOB
250 TTD256.12750 BOB
500 TTD512.25500 BOB
1000 TTD1,024.51000 BOB
2000 TTD2,049.02000 BOB
5000 TTD5,122.55000 BOB
10000 TTD10,245.10000 BOB