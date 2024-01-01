Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TTD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
19,150 kes

TT$1.000 TTD = Ksh19.15 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
TTD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.662519.6625
Low18.898318.8983
Average19.193819.2108
Change0.84%-2.42%
1 TTD to KES stats

The performance of TTD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.6625 and a 30 day low of 18.8983. This means the 30 day average was 19.1938. The change for TTD to KES was 0.84.

The performance of TTD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.6625 and a 90 day low of 18.8983. This means the 90 day average was 19.2108. The change for TTD to KES was -2.42.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7640.78218.3221.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3290.56313.1961.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.063123.4181.9681.1721.696

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TTD19.15000 KES
5 TTD95.75000 KES
10 TTD191.50000 KES
20 TTD383.00000 KES
50 TTD957.50000 KES
100 TTD1,915.00000 KES
250 TTD4,787.50000 KES
500 TTD9,575.00000 KES
1000 TTD19,150.00000 KES
2000 TTD38,300.00000 KES
5000 TTD95,750.00000 KES
10000 TTD191,500.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KES0.05222 TTD
5 KES0.26110 TTD
10 KES0.52219 TTD
20 KES1.04438 TTD
50 KES2.61096 TTD
100 KES5.22192 TTD
250 KES13.05480 TTD
500 KES26.10960 TTD
1000 KES52.21920 TTD
2000 KES104.43840 TTD
5000 KES261.09600 TTD
10000 KES522.19200 TTD