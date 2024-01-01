Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert TTD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,060.89 cny

TT$1.000 TTD = ¥1.061 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:05
TTD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.07851.0806
Low1.06091.0609
Average1.07181.0708
Change-1.42%-0.69%
1 TTD to CNY stats

The performance of TTD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0785 and a 30 day low of 1.0609. This means the 30 day average was 1.0718. The change for TTD to CNY was -1.42.

The performance of TTD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0806 and a 90 day low of 1.0609. This means the 90 day average was 1.0708. The change for TTD to CNY was -0.69.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TTD1.06089 CNY
5 TTD5.30445 CNY
10 TTD10.60890 CNY
20 TTD21.21780 CNY
50 TTD53.04450 CNY
100 TTD106.08900 CNY
250 TTD265.22250 CNY
500 TTD530.44500 CNY
1000 TTD1,060.89000 CNY
2000 TTD2,121.78000 CNY
5000 TTD5,304.45000 CNY
10000 TTD10,608.90000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CNY0.94260 TTD
5 CNY4.71302 TTD
10 CNY9.42604 TTD
20 CNY18.85208 TTD
50 CNY47.13020 TTD
100 CNY94.26040 TTD
250 CNY235.65100 TTD
500 CNY471.30200 TTD
1000 CNY942.60400 TTD
2000 CNY1,885.20800 TTD
5000 CNY4,713.02000 TTD
10000 CNY9,426.04000 TTD