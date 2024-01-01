Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Comorian francs today

Convert TTD to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
66,734 kmf

TT$1.000 TTD = CF66.73 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67.534567.8915
Low66.567066.5670
Average66.925067.2030
Change-0.71%-1.47%
View full history

1 TTD to KMF stats

The performance of TTD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67.5345 and a 30 day low of 66.5670. This means the 30 day average was 66.9250. The change for TTD to KMF was -0.71.

The performance of TTD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.8915 and a 90 day low of 66.5670. This means the 90 day average was 67.2030. The change for TTD to KMF was -1.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7640.78218.3221.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3290.56313.1961.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.063123.4181.9681.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 TTD66.73370 KMF
5 TTD333.66850 KMF
10 TTD667.33700 KMF
20 TTD1,334.67400 KMF
50 TTD3,336.68500 KMF
100 TTD6,673.37000 KMF
250 TTD16,683.42500 KMF
500 TTD33,366.85000 KMF
1000 TTD66,733.70000 KMF
2000 TTD133,467.40000 KMF
5000 TTD333,668.50000 KMF
10000 TTD667,337.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 KMF0.01498 TTD
5 KMF0.07492 TTD
10 KMF0.14985 TTD
20 KMF0.29970 TTD
50 KMF0.74925 TTD
100 KMF1.49849 TTD
250 KMF3.74623 TTD
500 KMF7.49245 TTD
1000 KMF14.98490 TTD
2000 KMF29.96980 TTD
5000 KMF74.92450 TTD
10000 KMF149.84900 TTD