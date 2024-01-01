Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert TTD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
5,440.42 nio

TT$1.000 TTD = C$5.440 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.46795.4724
Low5.43065.4211
Average5.44525.4401
Change-0.17%-0.09%
View full history

1 TTD to NIO stats

The performance of TTD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4679 and a 30 day low of 5.4306. This means the 30 day average was 5.4452. The change for TTD to NIO was -0.17.

The performance of TTD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4724 and a 90 day low of 5.4211. This means the 90 day average was 5.4401. The change for TTD to NIO was -0.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7440.78218.3271.5410.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3150.56313.1991.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.046123.4261.9691.1721.695

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TTD5.44042 NIO
5 TTD27.20210 NIO
10 TTD54.40420 NIO
20 TTD108.80840 NIO
50 TTD272.02100 NIO
100 TTD544.04200 NIO
250 TTD1,360.10500 NIO
500 TTD2,720.21000 NIO
1000 TTD5,440.42000 NIO
2000 TTD10,880.84000 NIO
5000 TTD27,202.10000 NIO
10000 TTD54,404.20000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 NIO0.18381 TTD
5 NIO0.91905 TTD
10 NIO1.83809 TTD
20 NIO3.67618 TTD
50 NIO9.19045 TTD
100 NIO18.38090 TTD
250 NIO45.95225 TTD
500 NIO91.90450 TTD
1000 NIO183.80900 TTD
2000 NIO367.61800 TTD
5000 NIO919.04500 TTD
10000 NIO1,838.09000 TTD