2,000 Nicaraguan córdobas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert NIO to TTD at the real exchange rate

2,000 nio
366.74 ttd

C$1.000 NIO = TT$0.1834 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18410.1845
Low0.18290.1827
Average0.18360.1838
Change-0.07%0.07%
View full history

1 NIO to TTD stats

The performance of NIO to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1841 and a 30 day low of 0.1829. This means the 30 day average was 0.1836. The change for NIO to TTD was -0.07.

The performance of NIO to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1845 and a 90 day low of 0.1827. This means the 90 day average was 0.1838. The change for NIO to TTD was 0.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 NIO0.18337 TTD
5 NIO0.91685 TTD
10 NIO1.83370 TTD
20 NIO3.66740 TTD
50 NIO9.16850 TTD
100 NIO18.33700 TTD
250 NIO45.84250 TTD
500 NIO91.68500 TTD
1000 NIO183.37000 TTD
2000 NIO366.74000 TTD
5000 NIO916.85000 TTD
10000 NIO1,833.70000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TTD5.45345 NIO
5 TTD27.26725 NIO
10 TTD54.53450 NIO
20 TTD109.06900 NIO
50 TTD272.67250 NIO
100 TTD545.34500 NIO
250 TTD1,363.36250 NIO
500 TTD2,726.72500 NIO
1000 TTD5,453.45000 NIO
2000 TTD10,906.90000 NIO
5000 TTD27,267.25000 NIO
10000 TTD54,534.50000 NIO