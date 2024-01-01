Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert TTD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,995.60 bwp

TT$1.000 TTD = P1.996 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:05
TTD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.01682.0345
Low1.98681.9796
Average1.99942.0051
Change-0.87%-1.02%
1 TTD to BWP stats

The performance of TTD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0168 and a 30 day low of 1.9868. This means the 30 day average was 1.9994. The change for TTD to BWP was -0.87.

The performance of TTD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0345 and a 90 day low of 1.9796. This means the 90 day average was 2.0051. The change for TTD to BWP was -1.02.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7480.78218.3371.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.3180.56313.2071.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.068123.4431.9691.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 TTD1.99560 BWP
5 TTD9.97800 BWP
10 TTD19.95600 BWP
20 TTD39.91200 BWP
50 TTD99.78000 BWP
100 TTD199.56000 BWP
250 TTD498.90000 BWP
500 TTD997.80000 BWP
1000 TTD1,995.60000 BWP
2000 TTD3,991.20000 BWP
5000 TTD9,978.00000 BWP
10000 TTD19,956.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BWP0.50110 TTD
5 BWP2.50551 TTD
10 BWP5.01102 TTD
20 BWP10.02204 TTD
50 BWP25.05510 TTD
100 BWP50.11020 TTD
250 BWP125.27550 TTD
500 BWP250.55100 TTD
1000 BWP501.10200 TTD
2000 BWP1,002.20400 TTD
5000 BWP2,505.51000 TTD
10000 BWP5,011.02000 TTD