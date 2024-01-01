Trinidad and Tobago dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert TTD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
88,940 xof

TT$1.000 TTD = CFA88.94 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
TTD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High90.046090.5217
Low88.756188.7561
Average89.231989.6036
Change-0.77%-1.53%
1 TTD to XOF stats

The performance of TTD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.0460 and a 30 day low of 88.7561. This means the 30 day average was 89.2319. The change for TTD to XOF was -0.77.

The performance of TTD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.5217 and a 90 day low of 88.7561. This means the 90 day average was 89.6036. The change for TTD to XOF was -1.53.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to XOF rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TTD88.94000 XOF
5 TTD444.70000 XOF
10 TTD889.40000 XOF
20 TTD1,778.80000 XOF
50 TTD4,447.00000 XOF
100 TTD8,894.00000 XOF
250 TTD22,235.00000 XOF
500 TTD44,470.00000 XOF
1000 TTD88,940.00000 XOF
2000 TTD177,880.00000 XOF
5000 TTD444,700.00000 XOF
10000 TTD889,400.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 XOF0.01124 TTD
5 XOF0.05622 TTD
10 XOF0.11244 TTD
20 XOF0.22487 TTD
50 XOF0.56218 TTD
100 XOF1.12435 TTD
250 XOF2.81088 TTD
500 XOF5.62175 TTD
1000 XOF11.24350 TTD
2000 XOF22.48700 TTD
5000 XOF56.21750 TTD
10000 XOF112.43500 TTD