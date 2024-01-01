Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert TTD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
126.81 chf

TT$1.000 TTD = SFr.0.1268 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13310.1352
Low0.12680.1268
Average0.13100.1324
Change-4.39%-5.68%
View full history

1 TTD to CHF stats

The performance of TTD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1331 and a 30 day low of 0.1268. This means the 30 day average was 0.1310. The change for TTD to CHF was -4.39.

The performance of TTD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1352 and a 90 day low of 0.1268. This means the 90 day average was 0.1324. The change for TTD to CHF was -5.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7380.78218.3361.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.310.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2791.775107.063123.4441.9681.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 TTD0.12681 CHF
5 TTD0.63403 CHF
10 TTD1.26806 CHF
20 TTD2.53612 CHF
50 TTD6.34030 CHF
100 TTD12.68060 CHF
250 TTD31.70150 CHF
500 TTD63.40300 CHF
1000 TTD126.80600 CHF
2000 TTD253.61200 CHF
5000 TTD634.03000 CHF
10000 TTD1,268.06000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CHF7.88605 TTD
5 CHF39.43025 TTD
10 CHF78.86050 TTD
20 CHF157.72100 TTD
50 CHF394.30250 TTD
100 CHF788.60500 TTD
250 CHF1,971.51250 TTD
500 CHF3,943.02500 TTD
1000 CHF7,886.05000 TTD
2000 CHF15,772.10000 TTD
5000 CHF39,430.25000 TTD
10000 CHF78,860.50000 TTD