Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert TTD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
671,815 mga

TT$1.000 TTD = Ar671.8 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
TTD to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High673.2800673.2800
Low659.6590651.1020
Average665.3098660.1101
Change1.47%2.35%
1 TTD to MGA stats

The performance of TTD to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 673.2800 and a 30 day low of 659.6590. This means the 30 day average was 665.3098. The change for TTD to MGA was 1.47.

The performance of TTD to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 673.2800 and a 90 day low of 651.1020. This means the 90 day average was 660.1101. The change for TTD to MGA was 2.35.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 TTD671.81500 MGA
5 TTD3,359.07500 MGA
10 TTD6,718.15000 MGA
20 TTD13,436.30000 MGA
50 TTD33,590.75000 MGA
100 TTD67,181.50000 MGA
250 TTD167,953.75000 MGA
500 TTD335,907.50000 MGA
1000 TTD671,815.00000 MGA
2000 TTD1,343,630.00000 MGA
5000 TTD3,359,075.00000 MGA
10000 TTD6,718,150.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MGA0.00149 TTD
5 MGA0.00744 TTD
10 MGA0.01489 TTD
20 MGA0.02977 TTD
50 MGA0.07443 TTD
100 MGA0.14885 TTD
250 MGA0.37213 TTD
500 MGA0.74426 TTD
1000 MGA1.48851 TTD
2000 MGA2.97702 TTD
5000 MGA7.44255 TTD
10000 MGA14.88510 TTD