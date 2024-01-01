Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert TTD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
553.80 pen

TT$1.000 TTD = S/.0.5538 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
TTD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56190.5695
Low0.54850.5451
Average0.55420.5555
Change-1.45%0.53%
1 TTD to PEN stats

The performance of TTD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5619 and a 30 day low of 0.5485. This means the 30 day average was 0.5542. The change for TTD to PEN was -1.45.

The performance of TTD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5695 and a 90 day low of 0.5451. This means the 90 day average was 0.5555. The change for TTD to PEN was 0.53.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TTD0.55380 PEN
5 TTD2.76900 PEN
10 TTD5.53800 PEN
20 TTD11.07600 PEN
50 TTD27.69000 PEN
100 TTD55.38000 PEN
250 TTD138.45000 PEN
500 TTD276.90000 PEN
1000 TTD553.80000 PEN
2000 TTD1,107.60000 PEN
5000 TTD2,769.00000 PEN
10000 TTD5,538.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 PEN1.80571 TTD
5 PEN9.02855 TTD
10 PEN18.05710 TTD
20 PEN36.11420 TTD
50 PEN90.28550 TTD
100 PEN180.57100 TTD
250 PEN451.42750 TTD
500 PEN902.85500 TTD
1000 PEN1,805.71000 TTD
2000 PEN3,611.42000 TTD
5000 PEN9,028.55000 TTD
10000 PEN18,057.10000 TTD