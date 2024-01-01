Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert TTD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
5,870.49 mru

TT$1.000 TTD = UM5.870 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
TTD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.87975.8920
Low5.83685.7832
Average5.85225.8375
Change0.56%-0.28%
View full history

1 TTD to MRU stats

The performance of TTD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8797 and a 30 day low of 5.8368. This means the 30 day average was 5.8522. The change for TTD to MRU was 0.56.

The performance of TTD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8920 and a 90 day low of 5.7832. This means the 90 day average was 5.8375. The change for TTD to MRU was -0.28.

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TTD5.87049 MRU
5 TTD29.35245 MRU
10 TTD58.70490 MRU
20 TTD117.40980 MRU
50 TTD293.52450 MRU
100 TTD587.04900 MRU
250 TTD1,467.62250 MRU
500 TTD2,935.24500 MRU
1000 TTD5,870.49000 MRU
2000 TTD11,740.98000 MRU
5000 TTD29,352.45000 MRU
10000 TTD58,704.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MRU0.17034 TTD
5 MRU0.85172 TTD
10 MRU1.70343 TTD
20 MRU3.40686 TTD
50 MRU8.51715 TTD
100 MRU17.03430 TTD
250 MRU42.58575 TTD
500 MRU85.17150 TTD
1000 MRU170.34300 TTD
2000 MRU340.68600 TTD
5000 MRU851.71500 TTD
10000 MRU1,703.43000 TTD