Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Guinean francs today

Convert TTD to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
1,270,300 gnf

TT$1.000 TTD = GFr1,270 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TTD to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TTD to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,278.92001,278.9200
Low1,265.34001,265.0100
Average1,271.67231,270.4730
Change-0.29%-0.10%
View full history

1 TTD to GNF stats

The performance of TTD to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,278.9200 and a 30 day low of 1,265.3400. This means the 30 day average was 1,271.6723. The change for TTD to GNF was -0.29.

The performance of TTD to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,278.9200 and a 90 day low of 1,265.0100. This means the 90 day average was 1,270.4730. The change for TTD to GNF was -0.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38983.7320.78218.3371.540.9171.327
1 CAD0.72160.3020.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.018123.4371.9681.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 TTD1,270.30000 GNF
5 TTD6,351.50000 GNF
10 TTD12,703.00000 GNF
20 TTD25,406.00000 GNF
50 TTD63,515.00000 GNF
100 TTD127,030.00000 GNF
250 TTD317,575.00000 GNF
500 TTD635,150.00000 GNF
1000 TTD1,270,300.00000 GNF
2000 TTD2,540,600.00000 GNF
5000 TTD6,351,500.00000 GNF
10000 TTD12,703,000.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 GNF0.00079 TTD
5 GNF0.00394 TTD
10 GNF0.00787 TTD
20 GNF0.01574 TTD
50 GNF0.03936 TTD
100 GNF0.07872 TTD
250 GNF0.19680 TTD
500 GNF0.39361 TTD
1000 GNF0.78722 TTD
2000 GNF1.57443 TTD
5000 GNF3.93608 TTD
10000 GNF7.87216 TTD